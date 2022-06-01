Man kills wife, son on suspicion of extra-marital affair

Aurangabad, June 1:

A 30-year-woman and her four years old son were found dead in a well at Karkin in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday afternoon. In the preliminary investigation, the police suspected that her husband killed her and the son as he suspected that his wife has an extra marital affair. The police have arrested the accused Shahjahan Shah (45, Karkin, Paithan) within eight hours of the incident.

Banobee Shahjahan Shah (30, Karkin) and her four-year-old Altamash Shah were found dead on Tuesday afternoon. Initially, it appeared to be a suicide case. But, later on the preliminary information, the police suspected that Shahjahan has killed them. As he and other family members were not at home, the suspicion of the police increased. It has been found that he first killed both by hitting him with stone and then threw them in the well and created a drama of suicide.

Under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya and sub-divisional officer Dr Vishal Nehul, Paithan MIDC police team including API Bhagwat Nagargoje, constabulary staff Kartarsingh Singal, Dinesh Dabhade, Ganesh Khandagale, Krushna Ugale and others searched Shahjahan and arrested him from Sailani Baba Dargah in Buldhana district. He confessed that he has killed his wife and son. He had suspicion on his wife of an extra marital affair and hence he killed both on Monday night and threw them in the well, he told the police.