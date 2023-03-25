Man makes hoax call under influence of liquor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed amongst the police after a drunkard harassed police personnel by making several phone calls seeking help on emergency helpline number 112. The control room at the rural police headquarters received three phone calls on Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. The caller informed the police personnel at the helpline that he has been beaten up by some people, who also injured him with a sharp-edged weapon. He pleaded for help repeatedly. The caller hails from Wakod village in Kannad tehsil.

The wife of Wakod’s Raosaheb Ramrao Mangate (35) had gone to her parent's house. As a result, he consumed a large quantity of liquor on Friday. Under the influence of alcohol, he dialled the emergency helpline number thrice from his cellphone number. The control room then immediately alerted the Pishore police, who traced the location and reached Wakod Shivar. Under the guidance of assistant police inspector Komal Shinde, one squad reached Wakod village. The cops saw Raosaheb lying unconscious in a drunken state. He was holding a sharp knife in his hand and was murmuring consistently.

The cops tactfully took the knife from his hand and after interacting for some time he told them that nobody has beat him. He further confessed that he had injured himself in the stomach. During the medical check-up, it was revealed that he has done all the things under the influence of liquor. Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case against him for misleading the police by giving false information and possessing a sharp-edged weapon. The police team comprising Sunil Bhivsane, Sainath Ghuge, Lalchand Naglot, Sandeep Chavan and Vasant Patil took the action.