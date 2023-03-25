Man posts lewd videos of girl on Instagram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man posted lewd videoes and photos of his ex-girlfriend on Instagram to defame her and hampering her arranged marriage. Later, he also called her to be husband on phone and abused him. The incident occurred in the city between March 1 and 24. A case has been registered against the accused Arbaaz Khan (20, Naregaon).

Police said, a minor girl and accused Arbaaz developed intimate relations, a year back but, they had a breakup after some time. Later, the relatives of the victim arranged her marriage to a boy in their relations. When Arbaaz came to know about it, he threatened that he will break her arranged marriage. As she was not listening, he uploaded some objectionable videos and photos with her on Instagram and also threatened her to be husband on his phone and abused him. PSI Pratibha Abuj is further investigating the case.