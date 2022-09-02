Man punished for abusing lady conductor

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Sessions Judge V S Kulkarni on Friday sentenced punishment until the rise of the court and Rs 5,000 fine under various section on the charges of abusing a lady conductor of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and creating obstruction in the government work.

According to the complaint lodged by lady conductor Vaishali Suresh Patil (31, Thakarenagar, N-2, Cidco), she was on duty on the MSRTC bus (MH14 BT 1900) going from Cidco to Ranjangaon on September 3, 2021 at 6.10 am. While returning from Ranjangaon, she asked the accused to take the ticket. The accused took the ticket but asked her to return his expired bus pass. On it, she told him that it will be deposited in the office. However, the accused abused and threatened her. He also snatched the ticket machine from the hands of the lady conductor. A case was registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

During the hearing, the court sentenced the above mentioned punishment.