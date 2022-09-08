Man punished for threatening doctor, vandalizing ambulance

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Sessions Judge V S Kulkarni sentenced accused Kakasaheb Eknath Dafal (Amthan, Sillod) punishment till the rising of the court and Rs 6,000 fine for threatening the doctor of Amthan primary health centre, abusing the driver and vandalizing ambulance.

According to the complaint lodged by the medical officer of Amthan primary health centre Dr Vidya Asaram Pawar mentioned that on April 25, 2015, an accident patient came to the centre with the accused Dafal. Dr Vidya administered first aid to the patient and advised Dafal to take the patient to the rural hospital at Sillod as he has severe injuries. She called the ambulance driver Chandrashekhar Chavan to take the patient to Sillod. However, Dafal insisted to treat the patient in the centre. He then threatened the doctor, abused the driver and vandalized the ambulance.

Assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar examined five witnesses. The court issued the aforesaid order as the charges were proved.