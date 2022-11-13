Man refrained from committing suicide

Aurangabad

Alert residents refrained a 32-year-old man from committing suicide on railway track in Devanagari area on Saturday morning.

According to the details, a was standing near the railway tracks at around 11 am in suspicious condition. The alert residents Shrimant Gorde Patil, Osman Painter, Babbu Dharmapuri, Rakhmaji Raut and others got suspicious about his activities and took him away from the railway tracks.

He told them that he wanted to end his life as he was have financial problems. He used to run a salon but was addicted to liquor. It affected his business and his family faced severe hardship. The residents then counseled him and he was given food. He was also assured that they will help him to get a job.