Man severely beaten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police booked a man for severely beating a man and breaking his head. The accused has been identified as Prakash Nemte (Ranjangaon).

Police said, Ambadas Ramrao Wayal (49, Jogeshwari) was standing on the Jogeshwari Road waiting for his wife and daughter on August 15 at 11 am. The accused Nemte came there and started quarreling with Wayal over petty reasons. Nemte threw stones at Wayal in which he sustained head and leg injuries. Wayal shouted for help, but Nemte had escaped until then on the motorcycle. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.