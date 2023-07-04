Man slits wife’s throat before minor daughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man beat up and slit the throat of his wife before their 10-year-old daughter at Lions Club Colony of Mukundwadi. The condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

The woman has been identified as Suvarna Anand Tayde.

According to details, Anand Tayde along with his wife Survana and two children lives at Lions Club Colony. Anand drank liquor and started arguing with his wife throughout the day on Sunday.

Cousin Sunil Ambhour pacified Anand who later went out of home. However, Sunil heard loud cries of Suvarna at 2.30 am on Monday. When Sunil heard the voice of his niece Kranti (daughter of the couple), he rushed towards their house and saved his sister. Her throat and stomach of Suvarna were bleeding.

Kranti was in shock and fear. Telling his wife that he would eliminate her today, Anand attacked his wife again. Sunil stopped him holding his hand and rushed his sister to a hospital.

A case was registered with Mukundwadi Police Station. The condition of Suvarna was stated to be critical as there are deep injuries on her throat. Anand ran away after committing the crime.

Police inspector Vithal Sase said that they have launched a search for him.