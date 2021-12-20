Man stealing mother-in-law’s jewellery arrested

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The Jinsi police arrested a man for stealing jewellery worth Rs 38,000 within few hours of the incident.

Senior PI Vyankatesh Kendre said, Kareenabee Shaikh Karim (75, Kiradpura) lodged a complaint in Jinsi police tation that jewellery worth Rs 38,000 was stolen from her house on Sunday between 3 and 5 pm.

PI Kendre and PSI of special investigation team Gokul Thakur checked the CCTV cameras. On the basis of the footage, they searched her son-in-law Irfan Shaikh Ali Ahmed (41, Baijipura), who is a habitual criminal. The police seized the stolen jewellery from Irfan. He was produced before the court on Monday and was remanded in police custody for two days.

The police action was executed by PI Kendre, PSI Thakur, ASI Sampat Rathod, Nandusingh Pardeshi, Sunil Jadhav, Nandlal Chavan, Santosh Bamnat and others. Police Naik Anil Gaikwad is further investigating the case.