Man stoned to death in Pethenagar over illicit relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 44-year-old man was stoned to death over an illicit relationship in the Pethenagar area of the city on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dagdu Murlidhar Sadaphule. This is the fourth murder case during the last 15 days. Three persons including a woman murdered him. Dagadu was living alone at Pethenagar. The family of his brother was also living in the same area.

The wife and children of Dagdu live separately due to a family dispute. Kaduba, the brother of the deceased, in his complaint, stated that Dagdu had a love affair with Nirmala Gaikwad, who was also living in the same area.

Kaduba was frightened to see police personnel at home, at 1 am on Wednesday on returning from his work.

Police took him aside and informed him about the murder of his brother Dagdu. According to eyewitnesses, the accused called him Wednesday night.

Nirmala’s acquaintances Balu Nikalje and Kailas Deore started arguments with Dagdu at 1 am. Later, their arguments turned into a quarrel.

As soon as Dagdu fell on the ground, Nirmala, Balu and Kailas hit his head with stones. On hearing cries, residents of the nearby area informed Cantonment Police Station. The incident came to light at 2 am.

Police reached the spot and rushed Dagdu who was in a pool of blood, to Government Medical College and Hospital. He died after sustaining serious injuries on his head and chest.

Trio arrested

On receiving information, police inspector of Cantonment Police Station Rajendra Holkar, PSI Sopan Naral reached the spot. Nirmala was also living separately from the family. Police arrested Nirmala, Balu and Kailas who were planning to run away after the crime.