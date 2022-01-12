Man threatens, rapes girlfriend

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

A married man lured a 21 years old college girl into his love net and raped her by threatening to defame her in Waluj Mahanagar area. A case of rape and atrocity has been registered against the accused Dinesh Rohidas Shelar (26) in Waluj MIDC police station.

Accused Dinesh and victim are neighbours and the girl is studying in the first year in a college. Dinesh lured her into his love trap. He promised to marry her and sexually exploited her on several occasions. Later, he married another girl in March, last year. Even after the marriage, he used to call frequently and pressurize her to establish physical relations with him, but she refused. He forcibly took her to a lodge telling her that he want to talk about something very important, and raped her, threatening to defame her. He later raped her on several occasions.

Fed up of frequent torture, the victim told about it to her family members. A case rape and atrocity has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station while ACP Vivek Saraf is further investigating the case.