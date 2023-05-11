Man wandering with sword arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jinsi police arrested a man wandering with an open sward in Baijipura area on Wednesday, said PI Ashok Bhandare. The arrested has been identified as Mohd Sharukh Shaikh Mohd Naem Shaikh (27, Baijipura).

Police said, special squad PSI Ananta Tangade received the information that a man is creating terror in Baijipura area by wandering with an open sward. The police team rushed to the spot and arrested Shahrukh. The police seized a 31 inches long sword with a leather cover. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Bhandare by PSI Tangade, Shaikh Jafar, Santosh Shankpal, Santosh BAmnath and others.

