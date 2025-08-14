Man who shot young man gets life imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old man from Baijipura, was sentenced to life imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine by the District and Sessions Court on Wednesday (August 13) for shooting and killing Habib Hamad (30) on August 9, 2023, in Indiranagar-Baijipura.

The accused has been identified as Fayyad Pathan. The court also ordered compensation to the victim’s family through the District Legal Services Authority. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm in front of Bauddh Vihar, Baijipura. According to reports, Habib’s uncle, Hameed Jarrar(42), had filed a complaint with Jinsee Police Station. Fayyad shot Habib on the instructions of unknown motives, and another eyewitness, Sameer Pathan, was also injured. Both were taken to a private hospital, where Habib was declared dead. During the trial before Judge S. S. Gorwade, public prosecutor Raju Pahadia recorded 13 witness statements. Despite three witnesses absconding, the court found Fayyad guilty based on testimonial and circumstantial evidence. Non-payment of fines would lead to three months of additional imprisonment per section. Due to insufficient evidence, co-accused Shaikh Wasimuddin (24) and Tareef Khan (20) were acquitted.