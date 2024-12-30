Manager arrested in Rs 80 lakh sports scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The manager of ‘Wave Multi Services,’ the agency supplying contract workers to the divisional sports complex, has been arrested in connection with a major scam.

The prime accused has been identified as Harshkumar Kshirsagar (21), the main accused, allegedly gave Rs 80 lakh to Nagesh Shripad Dongare (35), the manager of the agency. Based on strong evidence, Dongare was arrested, and the court granted a four-day police custody.

The scam, involving crores, was uncovered when it was revealed that Harshkumar used the stolen money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He gave Rs 80 lakh to Dongare and also spent on his friends and girlfriend. Police, led by Sub-Inspector Ashok Avchar, swiftly arrested Dongare.

Arpita’s Custody Extended

Arpita Wadkar (21), a key player in laundering the scam money, also had her police custody extended by four days. Other suspects, including Yashoda Shetty and her husband, remain in police custody.

Harshkumar’s luxurious investments

Harshkumar bought a luxurious flat in Navi Mumbai for Arpita and also registered a shop on Shendra Road in her name. He also gifted her expensive jewellery worth crores.

Assets are hidden before fleeing

Before fleeing, Harshkumar bought several luxury cars, including a BMW, Mahindra, and Skoda. After the case was filed, he hid a Skoda with his uncle in Malegaon and took a Mahindra before disappearing. The police recovered the Mahindra car from Malegaon on Sunday.