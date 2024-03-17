Lokmat Times exclusive interview with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shilwant Nandedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst growing population and increasing vehicular traffic, the city police face immense pressure. Managing law and order amidst limited resources poses a significant challenge, said Shilwant Nandedkar, deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters). He urged people to exercise restraint and cooperation. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q: Has there been any improvement in the situation of the police force after some new appointments?

A: There have been appointments of four new deputy commissioners. Six out of eight assistant commissioners of police are currently active. We have 41 approved positions for police inspectors, out of which 36 are filled. Similar figures apply to the 176 PSIs and 3,500 constables. However, these numbers are insufficient given the challenges we face.

Q: How appropriate is it for police officers to frequently visit MAT regarding their transfers?

A: Visiting the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) is part of the disciplinary process. As per MAT's rules, if your hearing is not conducted initially by your senior’s, you should make a request, and only then should you knock on MAT's door.

Q: Traffic congestion is a major issue in the entire city. How can this be addressed?

A: The police force is understaffed, and vehicles are increasing daily. People lack awareness of traffic rules. The city lacks proper road infrastructure, and traffic signals are outdated in many areas.

Q: What preparations have been made regarding the deteriorating law and order in the city on the backdrop of elections?

A: Preparations for the elections have been made. A section of the paramilitary forces has arrived. We have proposed additional reserve police force and central reserve police force to the government as per the city's needs and shortages.

Q: Regarding the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) reforms set to come into effect from July 1, what preparations have the police made?

A: Training for DCPs and ACPs has been completed. 25 percent of the training for PIs and PSIs has been done. Full training up to the constable level will be completed by July 1. There aren't many significant changes in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act (IEA).

Q: What message do you have for the general public in the current scenario?

A: Discipline is necessary among the people. Whether it's about traffic or daily life, reckless behavior leads to fatalities over minor issues. People say the police are always under stress. But I believe every aspect of society is under stress. It's said to be a competitive world, but I think envy is increasing more than competition. Competition is good, but envy is not. It's changing people's perspective towards each other. There are arguments among people, and social balance is deteriorating, becoming the cause of many problems.