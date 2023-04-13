Mandals will join main procession from 7 routes

Aurangabad

The main process will start from Kranti Chowk and will conclude at Bhadkal Gate. Various mandals from seven routes from Cantonment, Cidco - Hudco, Mukundwadi, Cidco MIDC, Jinsi, Osmanpura and Begumpura. In all, 79 mandals will participate in the procession.

The coordinating committee washed all the statues of great men in the city and paid obeisance to them on Thursday. The committee will pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate on Friday at 9.30 am.

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, municipal commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, committee president Raju Shinde, Milind Dabhade, Gautam Kharat, Gautam Landge and others will be present.

The main procession will began at 8 pm and permission has been granted to pay musical instruments till 12 midnight in the procession.

Doctors, nurses and ambulances will be available on the route at Kranti Chowk, Bhadkal Gate, Paithan Gate, Sillek and other places will be available. Similarly, 50 city buses will be available from Bhadkal Gate, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Sillekhana and Kranti Chowk for the people to go home after the procession.