Mangalsutra weighing 3 tolas snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In yet another case of mangalsutra theft, the mangalsutra of a retired teacher was seized from the Gajanan colony in Garkheda area on Friday. The incident occurred at around 6.30 am near the Chaitanya housing society. A case has been registered in the Pundaliknagar police station.

The mangalsutra thefts have been rampant in the city for the past few days. According to police, Meena Vishnupant Khoje (Gajanan Colony) was on a morning walk on Saturday. As she reached Chaitanya housing society, two unidentified thieves riding a motorcycle snatched her mangalsutra weighing three tolas. She shouted for help and tried to catch the thieves. However, the thieves were able to escape. A case has been registered in the Pundaliknagar police station. PSI Anand Bansode is further investigating the case.