Mangalsutras of two women snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two incidents of mangalsutra theft were reported in the city on separate days. The mangalsutras were stolen from Jadhavwadi market area and Beed Bypass.

In the first incident, a woman was on a morning walk from MIT College towards Jabinda Ground in Beed Bypass area on Saturday when two people on a two-wheeler snatched the mangalsutra from her neck under the Godavari flyover.

The thieves then fled towards Devlai Chowk. A case has been registered in the Satara police in this matter. In another incident, a mangalsutra worth Rs 20,000 was stolen from a woman who had gone to Shiv Mahapuran katha at the ground in front of Jadhavwadi Mondha. The incident took place on June 2 around 2 pm. A case was registered in the Cidco police station.