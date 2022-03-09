Manjeet Pride Group holds special health check-up for women

Aurangabad, March 9:

Manjeet Pride Group, a leading building and construction group, organised a special health check-up camp at ‘My World Project’ for women of the construction field on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day.’

The programme was a part of the ‘Her Home, Her World and Her Pride’ initiative. CREDAI Women’s Wing and Dr Venuprakash Charitable Trust also helped for the project.

The camp received an overwhelming response from women. Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, Dr Meenal Kshirsagar, Dr Shrikant Ohar examined the patients and counselled them on maintaining health. The doctors also guided the women on breast and uterus cancer.

Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Varsha Kaginalkar, BJP city unity vice-president Manisha Bhansali, CREDAI Women’s Wing coordinator Shweta Bhartiya, head of the charitable trust Dr Shakuntala Devi Bagadiya, Dr Rekha Bagadiya, Shobha Devi Bagadiya, Rajshri Bagadiya, Shilpa Bagadiya, Sheetal Bagadiya, Sneha Gupta, Anjali Vaidya, Meghna Agrawal, My World Project’s employees, member of Manjeet Group and residents of the adjoining areas were present.

Officers and employees of Manjeet Pride Group and CREDAI worked for the success of the event.