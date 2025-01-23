Manjit Pride Group announces 23rd Anniversary Offer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manjit Pride Group is marking its 23rd anniversary with a special 23-day promotion for the first 23 customers who make bookings during this period. The offer includes up to Rs 3 lakh in discounts and 2 kgs of silver on select residential projects.

The offer is available for three of the group’s major projects: One World, Dream World, and VXL Residences. Customers can select from a variety of properties, including 2 BHK to 7 BHK residences, Sky Villas, and premium shops, depending on availability. This limited-time offer is valid from 14th January to 5th February. It is designed to make homeownership more accessible to prospective buyers. With over 22 years of experience and 25 completed projects, Manjit Pride Group is known for its high-quality developments and reliable designs. This anniversary promotion offers an opportunity for those looking to invest in real estate. With attractive amenities and a track record of successful projects, the group continues to provide valuable options for those seeking to secure their future through property investment.