Manoj Jarange appeals for peace, communal harmony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Maratha community has never done casteism. I urge both the communities to maintain peace and communal harmony,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, Maratha Reservation Activist while interacting with journalists on Saturday evening.

Tension spread among two communities in Beed over a post on social media. In view of this untoward incident, he appealed to the community members to maintain peace.

“I do not want to play politics. The government should make a law stating that Maratha and Kunbi are the same and give inclusive reservations. Otherwise, you will have to fight with us in the Assembly election,” he said. Manoj Jarange reiterated to field candidates on 288 seats in the ensuing Assembly election of the State.

He said that he would give space to Dalit and Muslim community members in power. “The fifth phase of Lok Sabha election is being held. We have not declared support to anyone in the election so far,” he said.