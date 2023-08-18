Manthan 2.0 seminar today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special seminar ‘Manthan 2.0’ has been organised to discuss various issues related to the future development of the city at MASSIA Hall, Chikalthana on Saturday. The seminar has been organised by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Smart City Development Corporation, Aurangabad Jillha Vyapari Mahasangh, CREDAI and MASSIA. Issues like heritage and culture, infrastructure, branding of the city and others will be discussed during the seminar.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First president Prashant Deshpande said, every citizen should take efforts to contribute in the development of the city. It is an opportunity to discuss various issues related to the city’s development.