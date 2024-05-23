Many doctors invited Sonawane for SDT in district!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The police have come across many shocking information during the ongoing investigation in the sensational sex determination test operating racket.

They came to know that by visiting various hospitals in the city, Satish Kisan Tehare (32, Pisadevi) was offering pregnant women a prenatal diagnosis package. He would invite them to a safe place and project a polytechnic student Sakshi Somnath Thorat (19) as a doctor before them to conduct ultrasound sonography. Tehare had agreed to pay Sakshi between Rs 4 to 5 lakh per month for saying that it is a girl foetus to the patients. In this manner, the main accused had been living a luxurious life, purchasing lavish homes, plots, cars, and expensive mobile phones.

Since the opening of the case, Sakshi’s mother Savita, Tehare, Dr Roshan Dhakare (30), Sadashiv Kakade (21), Krishna Natkar (34), Dharmaraj Natkar (31), Gopal Kalantre (24), Narayan Pandit (23), and Sandeep Kale (30) have been arrested in connection with the racket.

The police inspector Rajesh Yadav presented the mastermind of all, Satish Balu Sonawane (35), before the court on Thursday. So far, during the ongoing investigation, it has been found that they have purchased three tablets and other gadgets online. Of which, one was confiscated from Sakshi’s possession. All these tablets and gadgets were of Chinese make. All the sex determination test (prenatal diagnosis) items and articles were ordered by Sonawane online. He had purchased them for prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh and sold them to several doctors in the district for up to Rs 3 lakh. Sonawane, claiming himself to be a doctor, was revealed by the police to have failed the MBBS examination in his third year and was suspended from college.

So far, Sonavane is facing four charges. In 2022, cases of abortion have been registered in Pimpalner and rural areas of Beed district, as well as in Chandanjheera and Waluj police stations in Jalna district. Among these, in the Beed rural case, there is also a charge of child sexual abuse against him. After releasing on bail in all these cases, he got active in this racket. However, he has been languishing in Harsul Central Jail since February 2 in the Waluj case.

Several 'doctors' involved in heinous acts

Sonawane used to visit many hospitals in the district. Upon invitation from the doctors, he would conduct prenatal diagnosis examinations for women at their clinics. The police are now challenged with investigating both the doctors and the hospitals involved in these cruel acts. He had purchased a luxury car through this income. Along with this car, Savita had also recently purchased a plot and a luxurious car in the Sawangi area. The source of funds for these purchases is also under police investigation.

Connection with Beed abortion racket

Sonawane's mentor, Dr Satish Gaware, was caught up in the abortion racket in June 2022. At that time, the equipment for prenatal diagnosis was first found at Sonawane's house. Subsequently, their network was uncovered, and his accomplice agent, Manisha Sanap, was also identified. After Sonawane's arrest, Sakshi and Savita, with the help of Dr Dhakare, continue to operate the racket. Following this, employees from Dhakare's clinic admitted to the police that several couples had approached them from Beed.

Education till 12th and PRO of hospital

Apart from Sonawane, Tehare is the second mastermind behind this racket. Tehare, who has been actively involved in this racket for many years, was only 12th pass. Nevertheless, he would present himself as the PRO (Public Relations Officer) of several reputed hospitals in the city. Through this role, he has established connections with many doctors.