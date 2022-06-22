Many job opportunities for polytechnic candidates: Dr Abhay Wagh

Aurangabad, June 22:

“There are many employment and job opportunities for those who complete post-SSC polytechnic courses. Those who have passed ITI can take admissions to direct the second year of the polytechnic,” said Dr Abhay Wagh, the director of Technical Education (DTE) in a press statement.

He said that the students get an opportunity to make a career in a short time through polytechnic courses. Dr Abhay Wagh said that besides job opportunities, the post-SSC diploma holders are eligible to take admissions to direct the second year of BE, B Tech, B Arch, B Sc-Vocational, BBA and other courses. The option of Marathi medium was made available for learning and examinations for rural students.

From this year, ITI candidates from any trade are eligible to apply for any branch of direct second-year polytechnic admissions. There will be three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds this year compared to two CAP rounds last year.

Two seats will be reserved in each branch for candidates who have lost both their parents from Covid.

Box

1130 youths got placement in M’wada

Joint Director of Technical Education (Aurangabad division) Umesh Nagdeve said that various companies had conducted campus placement in the polytechnics of the region while 1130 students were selected for the job. There are 57 polytechnics in the eight districts with 15,040 seats.