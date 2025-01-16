Many territories tense due to China's overambition: Jayadeva Ranade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “China has started working on its ambition to become a world Superpower openly. Due to this territories in India like Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, territories in countries like Japan, Philippines and Indonesia, have also become tense,” said Jayadeva Ranade, a member of the National Security Advisory Board and analyst on India-China relations.

The three-day Vivekanand Lecture Series being held in memory of founder Pandharinath Patil Dhakephalkar at Vivekanand College was inaugurated on Thursday evening. He was speaking on "Chinese Ambitions: Indian and Global Context."

Vivekanand Education Society president Akshay Shisode, Vice President Amar Shisode and Principal Dr D R Shengule were seated on the dais.

Ranade said China's ambitions are not limited to India. “It wants to dominate and lead the world by leaving America behind. It is trying to create a new world order rule with powerful nations like America by dividing the entire world into two parts and leadership,” he said. Earlier, the introduction was given by Principal Dr Shengule. Sharmishtha Thakur conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Planning until 2049

Jayadeva Ranade also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping made an ambitious plan to modernize the military by 2027, become a global leader in all types of technology by 2035, and create a leadership that would influence the world by 2049.

Lack of credibility

“It is impossible to say whether India's border with China will remain peaceful or not. The situation is currently difficult. Both countries are currently competing for dominance. Therefore, the relationship between the two countries will be one of crisis and conflict in the future,” he added.