Maratha community on the streets against Governor's remarks

-Protests at Kranti Chowk; MNS also holds protest at TV Centre

-Demand to recall Governor for his repeated insults against great personalities

Aurangabad:

Protests were held at Kranti Chowk on Sunday morning by the Sakal Maratha Samaj against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his ‘icon of olden times’ remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The protesters attempted to hold ‘Rasta Roko,’ however their attempt was thwarted by the police.

Governor Koshyari had made these remarks while speaking in the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The statement that Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of olden times has angered the Maratha community and followers of Shivaji Maharaj. The Sakal Maratha samaj of the city took to the streets on Sunday against the Governor. Protestors carried portraits of governor and burned his symbolic black cap. As the protestors suddenly started 'Rasta Roko', the police intervened and detained some of the protestors and took them to the Kranti Chowk police station in a police van. The rest of the protesters had started a sit-in stir at Kranti Chowk. The arrested protestors were later released.

Danve entres the protest

Leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve participated in this protest. He demanded that the Central government recall the governor stating that the post of the Governor is a constitutional post. This is the second time he has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and earlier he has made derogatory remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. The Chief Minister and deputy CM should follow up on this issue so that the Central government recalls the Governor.

MNS protest against Governor

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest at TV Center Chowk on Sunday to protest Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's wrongful comparison of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to political leaders. District president Sumit Khambekar said that the Governor Koshyari is repeatedly insulting Maharashtra’s great men by making controversial statements. Central government should recall governor. He has made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. We oppose such people who have no respect for these personalities. State vice president Satnam Singh Gulati, Aniket Nillawar, Vishal Aher, Ganesh Solunke Patil and others were present.