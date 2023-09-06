Maratha reservation: Govt starts search for revenue, educational records

Decision to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas if they have revenue or educational records from the Nizam era

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government has started a search for revenue and educational records of the Maratha community in Marathwada. This is in line with the state government's decision to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas if they have revenue or educational records from the Nizam era.

The search is being conducted by the divisional administration in all the districts of Marathwada. The deputy director of education and the principals of the schools have been ordered to collect the data of admission and nirgam utara. There are 8,550 villages in the division, and the revenue officers are collecting records, 7/12 extract, revenue records, charters given by Nizam era institutions, agreements made during Nizam era, national documents and other documents, genealogy and other information of all places.

District wise officers have been appointed for this purpose. The information will be sent to the government on September 7.

The government has also sought information from the departmental administration about how many caste certificates have been given to the Maratha community since 2018, and how many certificates are pending.

The deputy commissioner of Marathwada division, Jagdish Miniyar, said that it will take time to collect the information of revenue, educational records of the department.

The government's decision to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas has been welcomed by the Maratha community. However, some activists have said that the government should also consider other demands of the community, such as reservation in government jobs and education.