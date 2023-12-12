Marathi is 15th most-spoken language in world

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Influence of English language and technology and apathy towards the Marathi language are some of the reasons behind its decline. It is the responsibility of all of us to make concrete efforts for Marathi’s preservation,” said Dr Kailas Ambhure, a critic of Marathi.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) in its Nandapurkar auditorium on Monday evening to celebrate 'Indian Language Day.'

MSP President Kautikrao Thale Patil and executive Dr Dada Gore were present. Dr Kailas Ambhure said that 807 crore people speak 7,117 languages across the world while China’s Mandarin is the second most spoken language in the world while English in the top position.

“Currently, 150 crore people speak English followed by Spanish (55 crore), Hindi (60 crore), German and Marathi (each 12 crore). Marathi is the 15th most spoken language in the world,” he added. Dr Vishnu Surase conducted the proceedings of the programme while critic Dr Rishikesh Kamble, Dr Chhaya Mahajan, Dr Santosh Bhumkar, Dr Dasu Vaidy and others were present.