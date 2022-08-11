Marathi, Urdu medium B Ed students shocked to see errors in 2 papers

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Hundreds of B Ed second-year students of Marathi and Urdu medium were surprised to find errors in two subjects' question papers.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started conducting B Ed examinations on August 4. There are 19 centres for graduate and postgraduate courses in education examinations in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

The students reached the centre to take paper number 7th (A) titled ‘Learning and Teaching’ and found errors in the first and third questions which were 25 marks. One question was repeated in the same paper.

After the error in the 7th paper, a group of students submitted a memorandum to the university requesting to give them marks for the wrong question and avoid errors in coming papers.

The students appeared for Paper no 8th-A titled ‘Assessment for Learning' and found errors again in 20 marks questions. When contacted, the university officials were not available for comment.

Malpractice at some centres

A group of students told this newspaper that examinees at several centres of the city were indulging in malpractice without any fear. “This is really raising questions about the working of Bamu’s flying squads. This is a discouragement for those students who are sincere and taking paper without any copy,” they said.