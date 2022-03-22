Marathwada has a lot of talent

Aurangabad, March 22:

There is a lot of talent in Marathwada, but it does not receive proper publicity and platform, lamented experts.

The inauguration ceremony of 'Navrasik Lokkala Manch' of Rayat Sarvangin Vikas Sanstha was held at Vijayendra Kabra memorial hall, Balwant Vachanalay, Aurangpura. A musical program dedicated to Dada Kondke, 'Tumch Aamch Jamala' is starting soon. The three-member play 'Mee Aurangzeb Boltoy' will also be presented. The play was announced by Sanjay Bansode, the director of the organization. Head of the dramatics department Dr Smita Sable inaugurated the programme. Dr Devdutta Mhatre, Punjabrao More, Aruna Kachure, Chandrakant Kayande, Meenakshi Bansode, Shambhuraje Vishwasu, Daji Paranjpe, Sanjay Rajurkar and others were present.