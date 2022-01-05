Marathwada on the threshold of the third wave of corona

601 patients in five days: Most patients in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Marathwada is on the threshold of the third wave of corona infection. In the first five days of January, the number of corona patients in the division has gone up to 601. The highest number of patients were found in Aurangabad district, followed by patients in Osmanabad, Nanded and Latur districts. After four months, the number of patients has increased.

The division had 66 patients on January 1. It included 15 patients from Aurangabad and 18 from Latur. On January 2, 108 new patients were added. On January 3, 111 new patients were added. This includes patients from Aurangabad and other districts. With the increase in the number of patients in the division, the administration is gearing up to face the third wave. In the last two days, 140 patients have been found in Aurangabad while 56 new cases have been found in Osmanabad. The 601 patients include 216 patients from Aurangabad.

Number of patients from January 1-5:

Aurangabad-216

Latur-107

Osmanabad-94

Nanded-59

Jalna-47

Beed-37

Parbhani- 32

Hingoli -09

Total- 601