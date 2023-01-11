Mark list of physical tests of rural police recruitment

Aurangabad rural police have started a recruitment process for the recruitment of 39 constables. The physical tests of the candidates were held on January 2. A temporary mark list of the candidates qualifying for the physical tests has been declared on the website of the Superintendent of police (SP) office, Aurangabad rural police, said SP Manish Kalwaniya.

In all, 5,723 candidates were called for the physical tests between January 2 and 10, of which 3,466 appeared and 2,897 qualified. 572 candidates were disqualified in the tests. The temporary marks list of the candidates has been published on http://aurangabadrural police.gov.in

The candidates can submit any complaint or objection by January 12 with deputy SP Prakash Chaugule and PSI Bharat Mane. The objections received after this date will not be considered, Kalwaniya said.