Marmabandha selected for US Intl leadership program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Screenplay and dialogue writer Marmabandha Gavhane, hailing from Marathwada, has been selected by the US Consulate for the prestigious United States International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), arranged for the first time for talented and promising Indian women screenplay writers.

Marmabandha is among five women screenwriters selected from India for the US Government fully-funded programme being arranged in January-end and February in USA. The IVLP is globally reputed programme being implemented since 1940.

The theme of this year’s IVLP is ‘Scripting Change’ in contemporary Indian Cinema in terms of promoting gender equality through cinema. As there are only 12% women screenplay writers in Indian film industry and among them only 1% are professionally trained, this programme carries importance for social and gender justice. Atika Chauhan, Anubhuti Banerjee, Pooja Tolani and Persis Sodawaterwalla are the other writers who will take part in the programme. Marmabandha is in the Mumbai film industry for the last 18 years and worked for multinational and national studios/production houses and wrote dialogues/screenplays for Marathi and Hindi films.