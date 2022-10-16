Married woman blackmailed

Aurangabad:

In a shocking incident, a married woman was threatened with making her obscene photos viral and was demanded an extortion of Rs 25,000. A case was registered against two persons in Chawani police station. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Farhan Sheikh Noor and Syed Firoz Syed Akbar (both, Chandmari). According to police, Sheikh Farhan asked a 28-year-old married woman to leave her husband and marry him. However, as the married woman refused, he threatened to create obscene photos and make them viral on social media. Both of them asked for ransom of Rs 25000. PSI Sachin Wayal is further investigating the case.