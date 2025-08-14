Married woman harassed over Rs 2 lakh from parental home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 31-year-old married woman from Loni (Khu.) in Vaijapur taluka has faced repeated physical and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws, pressuring her to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parental home for business purposes. They allegedly threatened her, saying she should not return home without the money, and even warned they would kill her if she came back empty-handed.

The victim, Dipali Chavan, is married to Deepak Chavan of Chikalthana. Within two months of marriage, Deepak, along with his mother Jyoti, father Devidas Ramrao, sister Rupali Deshmukh, and brother Kiran Deshmukh, allegedly began demanding the money. When Dipali could not arrange it, they verbally abused and physically assaulted her. Dipali lodged a complaint at Shiur police station on August 13 at 1.20 pm, and the police have registered a case against the husband and five family members. The investigation is ongoing.