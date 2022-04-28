Mask soon to be compulsory at crowded places

District collector: Public awareness to increase vaccination percentage

Aurangabad, April 28:

More emphasis is being laid on corona vaccination. However, considering the growing corona numbers in the State, including the neighboring districts, masks will soon be made compulsory at crowded places. The orders will be implemented as soon as the administration receives instructions from the government, said district collector Sunil Chavan while talking to reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held discussions with all the district collectors in the State. He also discussed the situation with the Aurangabad district collector. Giving more information, Chavan said that discussions on the use of masks in public places were held in the meeting. The number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmednagar and Raigad. Patient positivity rate is also increasing. Measures will be taken in Aurangabad by reviewing the situation in the neighboring district. Awareness is being spread that citizens should be vaccinated. He further added that it is beneficial to use masks in public places.

12 lakh citizens without second dose

As many as 12 lakh people in the district have not taken the second dose of corona vaccine. The first dose has been taken by 29.78 lakh citizens while the second dose has been taken by 22.9 lakh citizens. Booster dose has been taken by 57,392 citizens.