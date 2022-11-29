Mason booked for exploiting married woman

Aurangabad: Mukundwadi police station has registered an offence of rape against a mason on the charge of exploiting a woman labourer and threatening her with dire consequences. The name of the accused is Mukesh Kajale (Harda in Madhya Pradesh). According to the complaint, the married woman and her brother work as construction labourers. The lady was introduced to Mukesh as he was her brother’s friend. After some time, Mukesh forcibly established physical relations with the woman by threatening her. Later on, he would frequently exploit her warning that if she refuses to fulfil her demands, he would upload her obscene photographs on social media. He used to take her to a lodge on Beed Bypass road. Later on, the victim woman refused to maintain physical relations with her. As a result, Mukesh abused her husband and brother on the cellphones. Later on, he threatened of maligning her image by sharing objectionable photos on social media. To get rid of the threat and blackmail, the woman approached the police station. The police have registered the case. Under the guidance of police inspector Brahma Giri, PSI Vaishali Gudwe is investigating the case.