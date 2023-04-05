Mass copying case: demand detailed probe, lodging police case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of different students unions and a group of Senators demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy should conduct detailed probe into mass copying case and lodge police cases against the guilty.

The members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged an agitation in the university against the mismanagement of the examinations department. The agitators were holding placards in Hindi and Marathi.

The agitators were led by ABVP Pradesh Mantri Nagesh Galande. Umakant Panchal, Mahesh Bhavar, Chinmay Mahale and others were present.

Lodge police cases

A group of Senators submitted a memorandum demanding police cases against those who are guilty of mass copying cases at the undergraduate examination centre. Dr Shankar Ambhore, Sunil Magre, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Sanjay Kamble, Dr Vikram Khilre and others were present. They alleged that the colleges which are run in small space and have no facilities assure students of passing in the examination. They also demanded checking of answer books and probe of college management’s wealth through the Income Tax Department.

A delegation of the Students Federation of India, Panthers Republic Vidyarthi Aghadi, and National Students union of India submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor stating that the colleges' management is earning hefty amounts collecting from students for allowing mass copying.Satyajit Mhaske, Ashok Sherkar, Ganesh Algude, Gunaratna Sonawne, Nagraj Gaikwad and Diksha Pawar were present.