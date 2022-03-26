Mass marriage ceremony on SRPF anniversary

Aurangabad, March 26:

A mass marriage ceremony was organised at Shaurya Shraddha Lawns at State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Gut No. 14, Satara area on Friday on the occasion of the 74th SRPF anniversary. Marriages of five couples were held in the presence of district collector Sunil Chavan and Bhagwanbaba Maharaj Anandgadkar.

The project was implemented under the guidance of SRPF's additional director general of police Chiranjeev Prasad by commandant Madhukar Satpute, officers and Jawans.

Officials of Savitribai Phule Ekantmik Samaj Mandal, Divakar Kulkarni, Gojamjunje, Gursude, Prakash Sheshrao Chavan, Vijay Shinde, Ulhas Shivkumar, Sadashiv Jadhav and others were present.