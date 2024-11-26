Mass reading of Preamble of Constitution in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution was organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday as part of the celebration of Constitution Day.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function which was organised on the lawns in front of the administrative building jointly by the Students Development Board (SDB) and National Service Scheme.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along with other officers, employees, teachers and students were present. SDB director Dr Kailas Ambhure and NSS director Sonali Kshirsagar read the preamble of the Constitution.