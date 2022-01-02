Massia and Mexico will strive for trade and industry growth

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

Under the business development committee initiative of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) members held a meeting with a delegation from Mexico to discuss industry opportunities between the two countries.

Second secretary of the Indian embassy, Mexico Vallari Gaikwad gave detailed information on industry and trade. She briefed the members on the key opportunities offered in the industrial sector in Mexico, as well as various projects, service sectors, and the promotion of the medical sector, various research activities and Mexico's goal of expanding international trade. She said that Mexican entrepreneurs are keen to increase trade and are ready to work with local entrepreneurs. Gaikwad assured that she will do her best to help the entrepreneurs of Aurangabad to expand their business with Mexico under the auspices of the Government of India.

Massia secretary Gajanan Deshmukh gave information about the journey and work of Massia. Convener of business development committee Abhishek Modani informed that the industry in the district Is flourishing in all sectors including automobiles and the products are being exported all over the world. Former Massia president Abhay Hanchanal, Pralhad Gaikwad, Dushyant Athavale, Shyam Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.