MASSIA and Taiwan Chamber of Commerce sign key agreement for Industry growth

A detailed discussion was held between the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce Mumbai (TCCM) and MASSIA regarding the potential future growth of industries and businesses. Following this, MASSIA president Chetan Raut and TCCM Chairperson Jennifer Makhecha signed a formal agreement. The event was attended by entrepreneurs such as Dr. Sunil Raithatta, MIDC Executive Engineer Rajendra Giri, Ganesh Mulikar, Sunil Kirdak, Committee Sachdeva and Sanjay Sanghvi among others.

On November 30, MASSIA and TCCM organized a discussion session on opportunities for business and industry growth. The president of MASSIA provided information about the organization's vision for industrial growth, highlighting that the arrival of new companies will bring significant changes and opportunities to the industrial sector. MIDC engineer Giri, entrepreneurs Kirdak, Sachdeva, and Sanghvi also assured their support in facilitating industry/business opportunities. Over 70 entrepreneurs, including Sushant Pathare, Santosh Ladhe, Shrikant Mule, Sudhir Patil, Arjun Gaikwad, and Rajesh Mandhani attended the event.

Facilities influencing decision

TCCM Chairperson Jennifer Makhecha highlighted that after initially considering expansion in another city, their team was impressed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's industrial sector, infrastructure, and connectivity. The region's facilities, including roads, highways, rail and air links, led them to proceed with plans to assist Taiwanese companies in establishing businesses there. This collaboration aims to foster industry and business growth in both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Taiwan.

Key industry leaders and entrepreneurs at the signing ceremony between MASSIA and TCCM, marking a new phase in industrial collaboration.