Massia’s ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ from January 5

Four day expo to host more than 500 exhibitors

Aurangabad, July 10:

A four-day ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ will be organized by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) on January 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2023, in Shendra Auric City, to attract foreign and domestic industries to invest in Aurangabad and development of local industries, said Massia president Kiran Jagtap and Maharashtra Expo organizer Abhay Hanchanal in a press conference here on Sunday.

Giving more information, Jagtap said that so far, the expo organized by Massia in 2002, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020 has been successful. During the last expo, industries and traders received about one and a half lakh inquiries about production and machinery. Attempts are being made to inaugurate the expo by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The industry exhibition will be held in an area of fifteen and a half thousand square meters in front of the Auric hall. International standard infrastructure will be set up for the exhibition. It will have more than 500 stalls. Major industries of the country, multinational companies, local industries and Massia members will participate in this exhibition.

Separate stalls will be set up for industries, products, machine tools, auto components, automation, gauges, fixtures, dyes and molds, energy and electricals, information technology, startups, construction and food industries. Seminars and conferences will also be organized. Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, Rajendra Chaudhary, Rahul Mogle, Abhishek Modani, Manish Agarwal, Sudip Adaliya, Suresh Khillare, Dushyant Athavale, Ravi Aher, Sarjerao Salunke and others were present on the occasion.