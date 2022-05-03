Massive celebrations mark Parshuram Jayanti

Display of devotion, discipline and planning by the Brahman community

Aurangabad, May 3:

In an environment free of corona curbs after two years, the Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety on Tuesday. A procession was taken out by the Parshuram Janmotsav Samiti under the Brahman Samaj Samanvay Samiti in the evening. The chariot carried an attractive idol of Lord Parshuram. Through this procession, the Brahman community set a perfect example of devotion, discipline and planning.

Aarti was performed by Shankaracharya Vidya Nrusinha Swami of Karveer Peeth at Sansthan Ganpati temple. The procession started with the sound of drums. Mai Maharaj was also seated in the decorated chariot. Scholars were reciting the four Vedas. The feature of this procession was the disciplined planning of the procession. In all 6 dhol pathaks participated in the procession. Fixed points were alloted to the dhol pathaks and lezim troupes to play the instrument. The dhol pathaks were stationed between Aurangpura to Shahganj. Despite the large procession, there was no hindrance to the traffic.

At the forefront of this entire procession was the drum troupe of 60 women of 'Adishakti Pratishthan'. For the first time, an independent women troupe was formed under the guidance of Gauri Kulkarni. The dhol pathak included Brahmastra Band, Brahmagarjana, Nad Gandharva, Bhargava Kesari, as well as the Brahman Mahila Manch Bhargava Lezim Pathak performed in full swing and enhanced the splendor of the procession. Project head Rajendra Sharma, Jagdish Erande, Aditya Pilde, Sudhir Vyas, Ravindra Joshi, Vijaya Kulkarni and others were present.

Scenes attract everyone’s attention

The magnificent idol of Lord Parashuram displayed by the Uttar Pradesh Brahman Seva Samiti stood out. The women of all the Sarvashakhiya Brahman Sabha Begampura performed Mashal Yatra and Jogwa of goddess. A magnificent idol of Lord Parashuram was installed in the vehicle of Vipra foundation. Women had joined the procession carrying Mangal Kalash on their heads. The 3D stage set up at Gulmandi by the Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh under the leadership of Sudhir Naik was eye-catching.