Massive fire at A.D. Pharma Company; Loss estimated at Rs 1 crore

Chhatraparti Sambhajinagar

A major fire broke out on Monday around 11 am in the laboratory on the upper floor of A.D. Pharma Chemical Pvt. Ltd., located at Plot No. G-39/9 in Waluj MIDC. Fortunately, there were no casualties, though the company reportedly suffered losses estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

According to company manager Umesh Devkar, the unit manufactures powder and liquid raw materials used for pharmaceutical production. The fire was caused by a sudden short circuit in the electrical wiring above the laboratory ceiling. Machinery, furniture, and other equipment were completely gutted in the blaze. Upon receiving the alert at 11.20 am, two fire engines from the Waluj MIDC Fire Station, led by Officer R.H. Gharat, deputy fire officer A.S. Deshmukh team rushed to the spot. With the help of private water tankers, firefighters managed to douse the flames within an hour after continuous efforts. At the time of the incident, about 10 to 15 workers were present inside the company. Thankfully, all of them safely evacuated, preventing any injuries or loss of life. A preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit was the cause of the fire. Officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) sub regional officer A.S. Nandwate, Officer Snehal Khose, private safety auditor Bhagwan Nagargoje, and 108 ambulance team members Dr Sayed Hasib and driver Mangal Rathod visited the site to assess the situation.