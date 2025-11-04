Massive fire at the foot of Khavdya hill in Tisgaon;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A fire broke out at the foothills of Khavdya hill in Tisgaon on Tuesday morning, completely gutting a house. All household belongings were reduced to ashes, causing an estimated loss of several lakh rupees. Fortunately, no one was inside the house, and thus no casualties were reported.

According to information received, Shashikala Sakharam Mangle (age 55), an elderly woman, resides in the Khavdya hill area. Her husband passed away a few years ago, and her son, Dilip Mangle (age 40), works as a driver. A few days ago, Shashikala had gone to Pune to attend her granddaughter’s wedding.

Around 6 am on November 4, smoke was seen rising from her locked house. Neighbors Raju Dhatre, Ramesh Wadhekar, Kaushalya Gaikwad, and former sarpanch Sanjay Jadhav immediately informed the Waluj Fire Brigade and the police. Acting swiftly, fire officials R.S. Garad, in-charge fire rescuer L.G. Brahmankar, driver Vitthal Kale, and personnel N.S. Parkhe, V.S. Dabhade, P.S. Khade, and D.B. Tandle rushed to the spot. Using a water tanker, they managed to bring the blaze under control. However, by then, the fire had already spread ferociously.

The fire completely destroyed household items, including a television, cupboard, clothes, utensils, food grains, and even the iron roofing sheets. Preliminary estimates suggest losses amounting to several lakh rupees. Panic spread among local residents, who ran to safety fearing the fire might spread further.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though an electrical short circuit is suspected. Police stated that, as of evening, no formal complaint had been registered.

Relatives and well-wishers have urged the administration to provide Shashikala Mangle with immediate relief and assistance.