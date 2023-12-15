Master trainers programme kickstarts training in city

PM Vishwakarma scheme: 29 master trainers to be trained as masonry, goldsmithing, and shoemaking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has initiated the 'Training of Master Trainers and Assessors Programme' under the PM Vishwakarma scheme at the Maharashtra Centre of Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday.

Running from December 14 onwards, this 5-day residential programme aims to empower 29 master trainers from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Karnataka in trades such as masonry, goldsmithing, and shoemaking.

Aligned with the vision of a 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, the PM Vishwakarma scheme focuses on providing artisans with modern tools, techniques, and credit support. The master trainers programme is integral to this initiative, enhancing participants skills in modern technology and entrepreneurial knowledge. The trainers will receive comprehensive training on entrepreneurial competencies, business plan preparation, financial literacy, digital marketing, and government support ecosystems.

Atul Kumar Tiwari from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship emphasized the crucial role of these master trainers in shaping a skilled and empowered workforce, contributing to the realization of a self-reliant and technologically advanced India.

Additionally, the programme incorporates hands-on training with modern tools, orienting trainers on industry best practices, and assessing the artisans skills in a variety of trades, setting the stage for their progression in the Vishwakarma scheme.

Adhering to Guru-Shishya Parampara

The programme emphasizes hands-on training with modern tools and audio-visual aids, adhering to the ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ guidelines. Industry experts will also be involved to provide practical insights. Skill assessments will be conducted in 12 regional languages to evaluate existing skill levels and personalize future skill upgradation under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.