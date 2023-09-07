MAT court orders immediate transfer of govt employee

Class three employee had filed petition in MAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has ordered the immediate transfer of government employee (Class 3) Lahu Chavan in Nandurbar. The court's order came after a petition allegating that the Collector of Nandurbar had failed to follow the prescribed procedures during the transfer process. Specifically, it was alleged that the Collector did not consider or implement any of the ten preferred options suggested by Chavan.

Chavan had been serving in tribal remote areas and had earned commendable scores throughout his tenure. He was dissatisfied with the transfer order issued on June 1, 2023. Chavan's lawyer Rakesh Jain then filed an application on his behalf with the MAT Court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The court, headed by Chief Justice PR Bora, took cognizance of the application and issued a notice to the Collector of Nandurbar.

During the final hearing of the case, the MAT Court ruled in favor of Chavan, ordering his immediate transfer to one of the preferred options he had suggested. Adv Jain, said that the court's order was a victory for all government officers who are transferred without following the rules. The order would ensure that government officers are transferred to their preferred options after completing their service tenure in remote areas.