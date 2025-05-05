Mathematics makes life 'All is well'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Srinivasa Ramanujan's birthday was celebrated at Little Angels School in Bajaj Nagar with various programs aimed at making mathematics easier for students. Students presented a dance performance emphasizing that when mathematics is understood, life is 'All is well.' Additionally, several demonstrations and street plays were showcased with great enthusiasm.

The program began with ceremonial idol worship by the school director, Monali Mahalpure. To remove students' fear of mathematics, co-teacher Dhanashri Deshmukh guided them in very simple language. The event was made successful by the efforts of Sanjeevani Dange, Megha Dhabekar, Urmila Pote, Vijaya Londhe, Sharada Pawar, Bhagwati Samal and Pradeep Wale.

Photo caption: Little Angels School students demonstrating through a dance performance that when mathematics is a part of life, 'All is well.'