Matoshree deprives of importance today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre said that the importance of Matoshree existed till the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray was there. Now, the bastion does not have bears any importance as it is visited by anyone. Bhumre also made a critical comment on Aditya Thackeray’s Hyderabad tour.

The minister was speaking to media persons after paying tributes to the statue of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, at Bhadkal Gate, on the occasion of the great reformist’s 132nd anniversary.

Compensation to farmers soon

“ It is true that the farmers in the district suffered a huge crop loss due to unseasonal rainfall. During the inspection of losses, I had ordered to conduct the panchanama on priority. The panchanamas (assessing losses) have also been completed and very soon the compensation will be released to the farmers,” said the minister.

Bhumre also made a comment on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) claiming that it ruled in the state for two and a half years, but there is not a single work which could be shown as outstanding.

When the minister’s attention was drawn and the ongoing effort to unite all the opposition parties in the country is underway, therefore, the Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray went to Hyderabad and met Reddy and now will be visiting Uttar Pradesh to meet Akhilesh Yadav, he said,“There is no use of meeting Reddy or Akhilesh Yadav. It does not make any difference. The alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP is strong. Let MVA play any tactics, it will not make any difference.”

Khaire claims that Bhumre would not remain as guardian minister for more than one week.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire while speaking to media persons said, “Babasaheb will not forgive those indulged in unconstitutional works. Many of them are indeed doing unconstitutional work. The decision on the disqualification of 16 legislative members will be taken by the Supreme Court in the coming eight days. Hence I am ready to give in writing that Bhumre will remain as guardian minister for not more than eight days. Khaire claimed that he is making a statement under the sun and considering the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a witness.